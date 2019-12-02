God save us from New India's novice economists: Congress' dig at BJP MP

The Congress on Monday took a dig at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying God save the people from "New India's novice economists".

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation, Dubey said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.

"Sustainable economic development is more important than GDP," he said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the GDP is falling and the economy slumping, "but chief minister, ministers and leaders of the BJP government are presenting unique samples".

"God save us from such novice economists of New India!" he said on Twitter, tagging reports about Dubey's remarks and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reported comment that GDP fell as prices are going down.