BJP MLAs raise 'dirty water' issue in assembly, stage walkout

Leader of Opposition and other BJP MLAs Monday raised the issue of "dirty water" being allegedly supplied in Delhi and staged a walkout on the first day of the Winter Session of the Assembly, when their request for a discussion on the matter was turned down.

As the House proceedings began, Gupta and three BJP legislators -- Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- showed bottles filled with "dirty water" they had brought with them.

"We wanted to have a discussion on the supply of dirty water in Delhi. We had submitted two requests -- calling attention motion and adjournment motion -- to discuss the issue," Gupta told reporters later.

To the Opposition's demand for a discussion, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he would not allow discussion on matters not listed in the business of House.

Gupta said that water being supplied in the city has failed quality tests conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standard, but despite this, the Opposition was not being allowed to raise this issue.

Speaker Goel said he will not allow discussion on it as there are several matters listed in the business of House and there was a lack of time.

Following the Speaker's decision, all the four BJP legislators walked out of the House to register their protest.