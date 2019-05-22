Gold flat; silver slides Rs 150

Gold prices were ruling almost flat at Rs 32,680 per 10 gram, while silver dropped Rs 150 to Rs 37,200 per kg in the national capital on Wednesday, according to the All

Traders said gold prices gained by Rs 10 at the bullion market here despite a sluggish trend overseas.

Globally, spot gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,274.70 an ounce, while silver stood steady at USD 14.53 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,680 and Rs 32,510 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

Silver ready declined by Rs 150 to 37,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 49 to Rs 36,300 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

