JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Korean War memorial dedicated at Hawaii recreation area
Business Standard

Gold, foreign currency seized in West Bengal, 1 arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Chapra (West Bengal) 

A man has been arrested after a consignment of gold biscuits and US dollars was seized from his possession near the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district, police said.

Based on a tip off, BSF personnel were waiting at Hridaypur area near the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday when they intercepted the man, Buddhadeb Biswas, near the fence.

Gold biscuits and bars worth over Rs 36 lakh and US dollars amounting to Rs 22.88 lakh were seized by the BSF from his possession.

The seized items were handed over to the Excise Department, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU