Gold, foreign currency seized in West Bengal, 1 arrested

A man has been arrested after a of gold biscuits and US dollars was seized from his possession near the India- border in district, police said.

Based on a tip off, BSF personnel were waiting at Hridaypur area near the India- border on Sunday when they intercepted the man, Buddhadeb Biswas, near the fence.

Gold biscuits and bars worth over Rs 36 lakh and US dollars amounting to Rs 22.88 lakh were seized by the BSF from his possession.

The seized items were handed over to the Excise Department, the police said.

