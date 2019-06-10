Gold futures down 0.84% on profit-booking

Gold prices fell 0.84 per cent to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts was down by Rs 276, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 32,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,463 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in October contracts 293, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 32,805 per 10 gram in 1,844 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants at the spot market.

Globally, the prices mellowed after the dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, say reports.

Meanwhile, gold futures gained 1.11 per cent to USD 1,331.10 an ounce in

