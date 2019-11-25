Gold futures fall Rs 136 to Rs 37,759 per 10 gm

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 136 to Rs 37,759 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 136, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 37,759 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,684 lots.

The yellow metal for February delivery plunged Rs 157, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 37,840 per 10 gram in 278 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.39 per cent lower at USD 1,464.70 an ounce in New York.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 13:25 IST

