Gold futures loses sheen as markets ride high, shed 0.24%

Gold prices dipped 0.24 per cent to Rs 31,460 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 77, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 31,460 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,620 lots.

Traders said, the gold prices dipped after domestic equity markets saw strong gains and investors turning to riskier equities over the safe-haven

Globally, the gold prices fell 0.16 per cent to USD 1,275.20 an ounce in

