A lone named that lived on the tiny nation of has died, officials say, sparking an outpouring of grief from as far away as

The celebrity mallard found fame last year after a visiting from discovered that his makeshift home, near a puddle, was used for directions.

But his 15 seconds of fame were tragically cut short when he was "seen dead in the bush after being attacked by dogs" this weekend, a page dedicated to said.

The of the Chamber of Commerce, Rae Findlay, said it was a "sad time for Niue".

"He captivated the locals, of which there are only 1,600 in Niue, and the 9,000 visitors to each year," Findlay told the Sunday.

"He will definitely be missed, he captured many hearts and even the rooster, the chicken and the weka were looking a little forlorn today wandering around the near-dry puddle."



Niue, a tiny speck of land, lies around 2,400 kilometres northeast of

One of the world's biggest coral islands, Niue does not have natural ponds or wetlands, so when turned up a year ago he was believed to have blown in from New Zealand with a storm.

He quickly settled down in a large puddle near a road that the Niue fire service later topped up with water, the reported.

He became so famous locally that when the New Zealand Herald's visited the island nation, she found he had been incorporated into street directions.

"Someone said, 'Turn right past the duck' and then the whole story came out, the only on Niue," she told the ABC. He was later dubbed the "world's loneliest duck" for his solitary existence.

Trevor Mallard, the of New Zealand's after whom the late was named, offered his condolences.

"Deepest sympathy to the people of Niue from the Parliament of New Zealand," Mallard wrote on the duck's death notice.