Gold smuggling case: Lawyer surrenders before DRI in Kerala

A lawyer, who is a prime accused in a case related to smuggling of gold through Thiruvananthapuram International Aiport, Friday surrendered before the officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at its office here, officials said.
Advocate M Biju surrendered at the DRI office in this city this morning. His arrest would be recorded after recording his statement, a DRI official said.
The lawyer had moved an anticipatory bail plea before the High Court.
When the bail plea was being considered by the High Court on Thursday, his counsel had informed that he would appear before the DRI officials on Friday morning.
A Customs Superintendent at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport had been arrested in the state capital for allegedly helping gold smugglers.
DRI sleuths had arrested Radhakrishnan, suspecting that he had prior knowledge of an attempt by two people from Oman to smuggle in gold.
The two, who arrived here from the gulf nation earlier this month, were nabbed for an attempt to smuggle in 25 kg gold worth over Rs eight crore.
Early this week, the DRI had submitted in the Kerala High Court that smuggling of gold into the country was threatening its economic well-being.
According to the DRI, Biju was one of the masterminds of the smuggling operations.
