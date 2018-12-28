Good news for skygazers: 2 of 5 eclipses in 2019 to be visible in India

-
ALSO READ
See Pics: 'Blood moon' dazzles skygazers in 21st century's longest eclipse
Blood moon: Get ready to watch century's longest lunar eclipse tonight
Nasa gears up to make humanity's closest approach to Sun next week
Second half of 2018 begins with a bang
Staring at uncertainty, India's solar industry searches for a ray of hope
-
Astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers will be able to watch five eclipses in 2019, two of which will be visible in India.
It will start with a partial solar eclipse on January 6, though it will not be visible in India, Dr Rajendraprakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, told PTI.
On January 21, a total lunar eclipse will take place which too would not be visible in India as it would be daytime here, he informed.
Similarly, a total solar eclipse that will occur on July 2-3 will not be visible in India as it would be night here, Dr Gupt said.
A partial lunar eclipse set to take place on July 16-17 will be visible in India as well as an annular (ring-shaped) solar eclipse on December 26, he said.
He said that five eclipses were seen in 2018, two of which were total lunar eclipses and three were partial solar eclipses.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU