Coronavirus: Govt bans export of ventilators, surgical/disposable masks

However, it said items including gloves, ophthalmic instruments and appliances, and biopsy punch can be freely exported

New Delhi 

The government on Thursday banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks only, and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only...has been prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, it said items including gloves, ophthalmic instruments and appliances, surgical blades, gas masks with chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour and smoke, and biopsy punch can be freely exported.
