No relief for Sharif as Pak court rejects bail plea in corruption case

A court in rejected the bail application of deposed Sharif on Monday, refusing to grant him relief on medical grounds in a corruption case.

The reasons will be given in a detailed judgment to be issued later.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year jail term in in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

The High Court's two-member bench comprising Justice and Justice announced that the bail application was "dismissed".

Several leaders of Muslim League- (PML-N) including former and former were present inside the court when the verdict was announced.

"We are disappointed by the decision because different panels diagnosed the disease (of Sharif) and recommended treatment. But we accept the verdict and will explore more forums to get a remedy," Abbasi told reporters after the verdict.

Asif said "we will go for appeal against the verdict" which will be filed in the

Dozens of PML-N supporters were also present outside the court premises and raised slogans against the verdict.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 by an Islamabad-based and he was sent to in to serve the sentence.

Last month, he filed the bail application through his for bail on medical reasons as he developed heart-related medical complications in jail.

Last week, the court heard the and lawyers of the anti-corruption body (NAB) and reserved the verdict for Fenruary 25.

and paramilitary personnel were deployed around the court to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Sharif is being treated at the in Lahore, where he was shifted a few weeks ago.

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up in with ill-gotten gains.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia - were registered against the Sharif family by the in 2017 following a judgment by the that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfiled case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in Later he was given bail in September.

The on December 24 convicted him in the Al-Azizia case but acquitted him in the Flagship reference.

Sharif's daughter Maryam and son-in-law were also convicted and sent to jail in the Avenfield case but granted bail along with Sharif.

His two sons and were named in all the three cases but never appeared before the court after which they were declared fugitives.

