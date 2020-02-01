Budget 2020: Insurance cover for bank depositors to be raised to Rs 5 lakh

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government has permitted DICGC to raise deposit insurance coverage by five times to Rs 5 lakh.
Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.
Deposit insurance coverage will be enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh per depositor, the Finance Minister said her Budget speech in Lok Sabha.
At present, the DICGC provides Rs 1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of deposit in case the lender fails or liquidated.
