Budget 2020 plans to amend Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences

Farm markets need to be liberalised, will hand-hold farmers: Sitharaman
Govt open to further reforms to attract more investments: FM Sitharaman
12 MNCs want to shift to India from China, take advantage of lower tax: FM
Budget 2020: Govt to bring simplified return form for GST from April 2020
Govt working to improve data credibility, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences.
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.
Taxpayer's charter will be part of statute, the finance minister added.
She further said national security is top priority for this government.
