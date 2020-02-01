JUST IN
Budget 2020: Rs 103 trillion infrastructure projects launched under NIP
Budget 2020 plans to amend Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country

Budget 2020
Photo: Dalip Kumar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government plans to amend the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said tax harassment cannot be tolerated and added that wealth creators will be respected in the country.
 

Taxpayer's charter will be part of statute, the finance minister added.

She further said national security is top priority for this government.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 12:55 IST

