Government requests for user data increased globally by seven per cent in the second half of 2018 with being on the second spot after the US in the list of nations asking the to divulge details, a top of the company has said.

California-headquartered Facebook, sharing its latest transparency report on Thursday, said it seriously takes the commitment to transparency at the company.

Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity, said that in the second half of 2018, government requests for user data increased globally by seven per cent from 103,815 to 110,634.

"This increase reflects normal growth for the second half as compared to previous reporting periods," he said in a statement on the company's website.

Of the total volume, the US continues to submit the highest number of requests, followed by India, the UK, and France, Rosen said.

He said that during the second half of 2018, the volume of content restrictions based on increased globally by 135 per cent from 15,337 to 35,972.

"This increase was primarily driven by 16,600 items we restricted in based on a order regarding claims made about products," he said.

"We've added a new breakout of content restrictions by product - and - and their content types - like Pages, profiles and comments - for each platform," the top said.

The report also monitors and reports on identified, that impact the availability of Facebook products.

"In the second half of 2018, we identified 53 disruptions of Facebook services in nine countries, compared to 48 disruptions in eight countries in the first half of 2018. This half, accounted for 85 per cent of total new global disruptions," Rosen added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)