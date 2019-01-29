Govt run by dynasty cannot serve people: Shah

mocked the appointment of as a on Tuesday and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people, but could only provide a "majboor" (helpless) government.

The had brought the "third G" into the fray after the "two Gs -- Sonia G and Rahul G" to indulge in more corruption, he told a public rally here in East Midnapore district of

Referring to the 2G scam that dogged the Congress-led UPA-2 regime, Shah said the opposition party wanted to indulge in more corruption now with the induction of the "third G -- G".

"I am here to tell you that during the 10 years of the UPA rule under (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh, there were only two Gs -- Sonia and Rahul We had then witnessed the 2G scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Now, if the third G joins the 2Gs, what will be the amount of the scam?



"The has made a long-term plan of indulging in corruption by joining the 2Gs and the third G," he said.

Shah's comments came in the backdrop of Gandhi being appointed the All (AICC) for Uttar Pradesh East by her brother and Congress last week.

Stating that the Congress and the ruling (TMC) in were both sides of the same coin as both parties were run by dynasties, the said like was there to take over his party's reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi, in West Bengal, had her nephew to take charge of the TMC after her.

"Dynasties cannot serve the country well. The dynasts say the country needs a majboor (helpless) government, but the BJP says it needs a majboot (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi and the BJP can provide a majboot government at the Centre," he said.

Asking the people whether the country needed a "leader" or a "dealer", Shah said only the saffron party could provide a government headed by a leader and the Opposition wanted to throw up a government led by "dealers and brokers".

Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, Shah had held a rally in Malda last week, where he had scoffed at the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a grand alliance.

He had said the proposed grand alliance, the leaders of which had recently attended a pubic rally convened by the TMC in Kolkata, was driven by the "greed for power" with nine potential prime ministerial candidates in its ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)