With Priyanka, Congress goes '2G' to '3G', will do more scams: Amit Shah

BJP Shah on Tuesday ridiculed Gandhi Vadra's entry into active as "the entry of third G" in and claimed that with her, the party will now indulge in more scams than before.

Making a veiled reference to the 2G spectrum scam under the erstwhile UPA regime at the Centre, Shah said the then government was actually a "2G government", guided by then and her son Rahul Gandhi, the current of the party.

"The was in power at the Centre for 10 years. At that time the government was '2G' -- and They managed to do scams of 12 lakh crore rupees. So, if the third G comes in the form of Gandhi, who knows how much scam they would do," Shah said at a public rally in Bengal's district.

"By including Gandhi as the third G in the party, they are planning to indulge in more scams than ever before," he claimed.

Vadra was appointed by the as the party's In-charge of east on January 23.

The further claimed that like Congress, the Bengal's ruling outfit also practises dynasty as it is preparing party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew to succeed her.

"Congress is synonymous to dynasty After Indira Gadhi, there was Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and now .. Similarly, in Banerjee's nephew is getting ready to take over after her. Dynasty politics is never good for the country," he said.

Shah said while the (BJP) talks about running the government through leaders, the opposition parties are interested in running the government using "dealers".

"While we talk about leaders to run the government, they talk about pimps and dealers. While they offer you a 'Mazboor' (compelled) government, we offer you a 'Mazboot' (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi's leadership can come up with a strong government," he added.

