With Priyanka, Congress goes '2G' to '3G', will do more scams: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into active politics as "the entry of third G" in Congress and claimed that with her, the party will now indulge in more scams than before.
Making a veiled reference to the 2G spectrum scam under the erstwhile UPA regime at the Centre, Shah said the then government was actually a "2G government", guided by then Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the current President of the party.
"The UPA government was in power at the Centre for 10 years. At that time the government was '2G' -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They managed to do scams of 12 lakh crore rupees. So, if the third G comes in the form of Priyanka Gandhi, who knows how much scam they would do," Shah said at a public rally in Bengal's East Midnapore district.
"By including Priyanka Gandhi as the third G in the party, they are planning to indulge in more scams than ever before," he claimed.
Vadra was appointed by the Congress as the party's Secretary In-charge of east Uttar Pradesh on January 23.
The saffron party chief further claimed that like Congress, the Bengal's ruling outfit Trinamool Congress also practises dynasty politics as it is preparing party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to succeed her.
"Congress is synonymous to dynasty politics. After Indira Gadhi, there was Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and now Priyanka Gandhi... Similarly, in Trinamool Congress Banerjee's nephew is getting ready to take over after her. Dynasty politics is never good for the country," he said.
Shah said while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) talks about running the government through leaders, the opposition parties are interested in running the government using "dealers".
"While we talk about leaders to run the government, they talk about pimps and dealers. While they offer you a 'Mazboor' (compelled) government, we offer you a 'Mazboot' (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi's leadership can come up with a strong government," he added.
--IANS
mgr/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
