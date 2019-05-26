Govt school headmaster suspended for social media post on

-
ALSO READ
TDP tried to defame TL govt on social media, says TRS
Engg student held for making derogatory comments on T'gana CM
Telangana, AP high courts come into being
Telangana Congress accuses KCR of misusing official residence, writes to EC
Andhra student arrested for making derogatory video of KCR
-
A headmaster of a government school here has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by posting a video on social media purportedly "criticising" Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Lateef Mohammed Khan, also the General Secretary of city-based Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee (CLMC), a Human Rights Organistaion, was initially issued a show cause notice on April 29 for posting the video clip on social media in which he accused the Chief Minister of not keeping his promises.
After an enquiry, the School Education department, suspended him on charges of violating the model code of conduct as a government employee.
The suspension order was issued on May 17, Khan said and maintained that he has not violated any election code and that he will challenge the suspension order in the High Court.
"It is a non-political activity and I do not belong to any political party," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU