Piyush Goyal seeks investments from Australia; assures better returns

-
ALSO READ
Govt focusing on making gem, jewellery sector self-reliant: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
India-Aus Trade Pact expected to create 1 mn jobs in 5 years: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal plans for Commerce Ministry to get $2 trn exports by 2027
-
Seeking investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India and Australia can enhance cooperation in areas such as skill development, education, services sectors, information technology, manufacturing and internet of things.
He said Australian firms that would invest in India can own 100 per cent of their companies and keep their technology and trade secrets.
You get a huge market (in India) with huge defence budgets, particularly considering the situation and the neighbourhood in which we are located.We would love to see investments growing into India from Australia and I will assure you that you will get far better returns than the return you get in your own country today, Goyal said in a luncheon meeting with businesses of both the countries here.
India and Australia have recently inked economic cooperation and trade agreements to boost economic ties.
In this agreement, the minister said, India is looking at several ways to expand relationships, particularly in the fields of skill development, education, and services sectors, which hold huge potential.
Probably (we can look at) even developing 5G telecom systems together, he added.
Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India, while New Delhi is Canberra's 9th largest partner. India's goods exports were worth USD 6.9 billion and imports aggregated to USD 15.1 billion in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU