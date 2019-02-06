Gram sevak held for taking Rs 25,000 bribe

A gram sevak of a village in neighbouring district was Wednesday arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a villager, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Gram sevak of Einvar village, Anantrao Meshram (51), was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the anti-graft agency said in a release.

Meshram had sought Rs 25,000 from the in lieu of issuing a rectified permission to him for construction of a farm house, Deputy of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Raigad, Vivek Joshi, said.

The approached the ACB, which laid a trap near the bus stand in Panvel town in district and caught him taking the bribe around 11 am, the statement said.

