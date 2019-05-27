Growatt Receives Best Service Network Solar Inverter Company of the Year

/ -- On Tuesday May 21, received of the Year for rooftop at solar conference in Mumbai, has been increasing its investments in India, hiring more local sales and service engineers since early 2018. The award recognizes Growatt's achievement made in for the Indian solar market.

Rucas Wang, who led Growatt's sales and service team in India, was excited about the and saw the award as reward for hard work of his Indian team. "We've been recruiting local sales and service engineers and now we have over 15 engineers for Our team are doing a great job and provide professional service for our clients."



Moreover, Growatt is committed to providing product and service training for clients and improve their professions. "Our collaboration with local partners are very strong and we have been providing professional training for our clients. These efforts not only improve our customer service, but continue to build the image of Growatt's reliability," said Wang.

Growatt has developed its (OSS) platform in order to further improve service experience. "For clients, Growatt OSS platform is a very convenient and advanced tool for O&M. Clients can log onto the platform to monitor, upgrade and manage PV systems. It can save clients lots of time and money. For end users, they can use the tool to monitor their own systems and read energy production," Wang introduced.

Growatt has been developing and expanding their footprint in for over eight years. So far, Growatt has established its service center and warehouse in Service offices in 8 major cities have been established in order to provide across A toll-free service hotline has also been set up to provide fast response for our customers.

