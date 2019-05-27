PM Modi recalls Nehru's contribution in nation building

-
ALSO READ
JNU extends deadline by three days for applying for admissions
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary
Admin trying to take away jobs of washermen by bringing laundry service: JNUSU
21 nominated as members of Court of JNU
Student commits suicide in JNU campus
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday recalled the contribution of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in nation building on his 55th death anniversary.
"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary today. He will always be remembered for his contributions to building a modern India. #PanditNehru."
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.
"Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted.
Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU