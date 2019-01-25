Gruh Finance Q3 profit up 6.5 pc to Rs 97 cr

Gruh Finance, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, on Friday posted a 6.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 96.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

During the period, total income of the lender rose to Rs 540.06 crore as against Rs 432.75 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Earlier this month, decided to acquire through a share swap deal.

The boards of both the lenders fixed a share exchange ratio at 568 equity shares of with a face value of Rs 10 for 1,000 shares of which has a face value of Rs 2 each.

