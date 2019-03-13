Guaido vows to oust Maduro from office as thousands of Venezuelans protest

Venezuela's vowed Tuesday to take Nicolas Maduro's place in the presidential palace "very soon," as thousands of people took to the streets of to protest.

"We need an office to work in, so very soon, and when we have the armed forces totally on our side, we'll go to find my office there in Miraflores. Very soon," Guaido told supporters, who chanted back: "Yes, you can!"



Demonstrators banged pots and sounded at the protest in a square in the east of the capital. Many waved large banners calling on Maduro to go.

"The situation is very difficult, we are hoping that this government will change. We've had enough of this chaos!" said one of the demonstrators,

"With courage and strength I asked you to believe in yourselves, that would emerge from the darkness, that the end of the usurpation is very close," said Guaido, who is recognized as by more than 50

Venezuela's state prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, meanwhile told reporters he would place Guaido under investigation for "his alleged involvement in the sabotage of the Venezuelan "



It is the first government move against the US-backed Guaido since his return to last week after defying a to visit several allied South American leaders.

Maduro has blamed a devastating multi-day blackout plaguing on US "sabotage" in the form of an electromagnetic attack on the country's main hydroelectric complex.

But critics have long pointed the finger at the government for failing to maintain the power grid.

Guaido, 35, is seeking to capitalize on public anger over the blackout, which has piled misery on a population suffering years of economic crisis and shortages of and medicine under Maduro.

The -- locked in a power struggle with Maduro since declaring himself on January 23 -- has branded the a "usurper" over his re-election in May, widely dismissed as neither free nor fair.

Outlining the case against Guaido, Saab said the had disseminated a series of messages that have "stoked violence." "At this moment he appears as one of the intellectual authors of this electrical sabotage and is practically calling for a civil war in the middle of this blackout."



The US kept up the pressure on Tuesday, with its on the crisis, Elliott Abrams, saying would soon impose "very significant additional sanctions" on institutions doing business with

It has already targeted a growing list of individuals and companies linked to the Maduro government, including company

Prompted by Guaido's urging, the opposition-dominated declared a "state of alarm" on Monday to pave the way for the delivery of international aid, 250 tons of which has been stuck for a month at Venezuela's borders with and

However, with Maduro controlling the military and -- which are currently preventing aid from entering the country -- he has no means of enforcing it.

Maduro used the military to begin distributing food, water and other assistance in several districts on Tuesday.

Marshalled by security forces, crowds formed impatient lines at water trucks in some areas, as they waited to fill containers. But tensions were running high amid the shortages.

"I saw people lining up for a kilogram of rice, and the shopkeepers had to fire shots in the air to keep the lines under control," Alberto Barboza, 26, told AFP in the

"I heard a lot of shooting," said Barboza, adding that a local bakery and a tire shop were looted.

The blackout has left millions without running water. Many people lined up to buy bottled water in supermarkets, but most are reduced to desperate means -- besieging fountains in public parks and any available water sources around the capital.

Maduro had called for armed grassroots groups known as "colectivos" to hit back against what he called attacks encouraged by the US against the country's electrical grid.

"The time has come for active resistance," he said in a speech late on Monday.

The opposition argues the colectivos have been armed by the government and act as militia.

Critics say such groups were behind the death of seven people on February 23 when the opposition tried in vain to bring US-supplied and medicine across the borders with and

Power has been restored to some areas since the weekend but service has been intermittent and the power often drops out. Businesses and schools remained shuttered on Tuesday on Maduro's orders, as they have been since the blackout began.

As the situation worsened, announced is withdrawing all its remaining personnel from the US embassy in All non-emergency staff were ordered to leave on January 24.

