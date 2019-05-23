Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with J-K, says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Lok Sabha constituency, Thursday expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with to resolve the issue.

Speaking to reporters at the NC headquarters, thanked his party leaders, workers and the people of constituency for their support.

He is leading in by 67,159 votes over PDP candidate He has bagged 82,166 votes till now.

"I thank (NC vice-president) Omar (Abdullah), our party leaders and the people of Kashmir, especially the people of Srinagar constituency - all the mothers, sisters, elders and youth for supporting the NC," he said.

"This Parliament will not be easy. There are several important issues with respect to J-K because we have to fight them on their intention to do away with the Article 370 and 35A. Another issue is that they want to divide the Muslims and Hindus in the country; we have to fight that as well," the said.

"This country belongs to all and we have to keep this country strongly on that secular path which our Constitution enshrines. We have to protect the Constitution, drafted by (B R) Ambedkar, and take the country forward," he said.

said for peace to be established in Jammu and Kashmir, and will have to come to the dialogue table and resolve this issue.

"We hope the new government in will do justice with J-K and engage in dialogue with so that we are taken out of this morass," he said.

Asked about the UPA's performance in the polls, he declined to comment, saying "what has happened, has happened, I will not say anything on that".

