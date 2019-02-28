JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman dies of swine flu in Indore; 18 deaths in two months

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

A 39-year-old woman has died of swine flu, taking the number of deaths due to the disease at Indore hospitals since January 1 to 18, a health official said.

The woman died Wednesday.

Her swab samples confirmed Thursday that she was suffering from H1N1 virus infection, the official said.

Since the beginning of the year, 62 swine flu patients have been admitted to hospitals in the city.

Of the 18 deceased, four had come from neighbouring districts.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 21:25 IST

