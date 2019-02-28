Woman dies of swine flu in Indore; 18 deaths in two months

A 39-year-old woman has died of swine flu, taking the number of deaths due to the at hospitals since January 1 to 18, a said.

The woman died Wednesday.

Her swab samples confirmed Thursday that she was suffering from H1N1 virus infection, the said.

Since the beginning of the year, 62 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the city.

Of the 18 deceased, four had come from neighbouring districts.

