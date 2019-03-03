Former Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Ajit Singh becomes Odisha's

Former of Justice has been appointed as the first Lokayukta of Odisha.

approved his name on Saturday following the recommendation of the state government's selection committee last month, a said.

The selection committee at its meeting presided over by on February 12 had finalised the name of the and sent it to the for his approval.

Other members of the anti-corruption body will be appointed shortly, sources said.

Born in 1956, Singh began his career as an in 1979. He started his practice in at Jabalpur and was later appointed as an there in April, 2002 and became a on March 21, 2003.

He was transferred to in March, 2015 from where he was transferred to in March, 2016.

Singh held the post of of Gauhati High Court from March 5, 2016, till his retirement on September 5 last year.

The had last month submitted an affidavit before the stating that the selection process of Lokayukta will be completed by March 31 and it will start functioning in the state from April 8.

Incidentally, Odisha claims to be the first state in the country to have passed the Lokayukta Bill in the State Assembly on February 14, 2014. It got the presidential assent in January 2015.

As the did not take steps to make Lokayukta functional, the on July 10, 2019 had directed it to complete the process for appointment of the Lokayukta.

The had constituted a seven-member on December 10 last year for finalising the name of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)