JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Emma Roberts cast in Netflix rom-com 'Holidate'

UP CM announces Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of CRPF men killed in Kupwara encounter
Business Standard

No threat to Kashmiris in U'khand, says students' body

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

An organisation of Kashmiri students here said Sunday that there was no threat to their lives in Uttarakhand anymore.

A sense of insecurity had gripped students from Kashmir in Uttarakhand after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

A large number of Kashmiri students even left for their homes as they anticipated they could be targeted, especially by right wing forces, in the aftermath of the incident.

"The situation is perfectly normal now with no threat to the lives of Kashmiri students anywhere in Uttarakhand. I appeal to them to return to their institutions and resume their studies,"Kashmiri Student's Organisation spokesman Nasir Khuehami said.

He thanked Uttrakhand Police, DGP Anil Raturi, SSP Dehradun Nivedita Kukreti and the media for coming out in the support of Kashmiri students and ensuring their safety.

Khuehami also thanked 'Khalsa Aid', an NGO, for lending a helping hand in evacuating students who felt insecure here.

He hoped that Kashmiri students will soon return to their hostels and lodges to pursue their studies.

"Tension has subsided now. We are now talking to students from the valley to convince them that they are absolutely safe in Uttarakhand and can return to their hostels and lodges without fear. I hope in a week's time they will start doing so," Khuehami said.

The situation had got tense in Uttarakhand after a Kashmiri student studying at a private university here sent a WhatsApp message to his friends exulting over the Pulwama attack soon after the incident.

It triggered a reaction from local students who began demanding their eviction from the colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements