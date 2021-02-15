Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He has mild symptoms, it added.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

