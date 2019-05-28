Gujarat government plans to expand Porbandar airport

The government is planning to expand to boost tourism and help security agencies land helicopters and aircraft, an official release said.

The matter was discussed at a meeting held Tuesday between and Airports Authority of in Gandhinagar.

The expansion will increase the passenger capacity of the and also beneficial for the engaged in securing country's maritime interests, the release said.

is an important tourist centre for being the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi, and hence air connectivity to this place will boost tourism.

The plan is to expand the existing run way to 2,600 metres from existing 1,372 metres, it said.

This will also help Coast Guard and Indian Navy to land helicopters and aircraft, the release said.

Currently, operates services to and

With a bigger airport, frequency of aircraft with larger passenger carrying capacity will increase, it said.

The AAI was also informed that the district administration of Narmada is in the process of selecting land in Rajpipla to develop an air strip for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, the release said.

