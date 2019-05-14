Gunfight between 2 ambulance providers in MP hospital premises

A 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups in a government hospital premises in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday night and the injured man, identified as Vivek Singh, has been shifted to a hospital in for further treatment, an said.

"Two groups owing allegiance to and Shyam Singh fired 20-25 rounds at each other. Singh suffered a severe bullet wound," he said.

Sources said both persons had deployed ambulances at the district hospital and the fight was over who got to ferry a critical patient to

Sources said such fights are common as ambulance providers look at these long-distance patient-ferrying trips as an opportunity to fleece money.

"On a complaint made by Vivek Singh, we have booked 10 people, including Shyam Singh, for attempt to murder," Rudolf Alvares, Superintendent of Police.

