Guv, CM greet Goans on Revolution Day to be observed on Tue

Governor and greeted the people of the coastal state for Revolution Day, the anniversary of which will be observed on Tuesday.

It was on this day in 1946 that Goans staged a peaceful revolt, under the leadership of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, against the atrocities perpetrated by the Portuguese colonial regime.

"The Revolution, which is being commemorated annually on 18thJune, has special significance for Goans as it was on this day in the year 1946 the Goans staged an open but peaceful revolt against the atrocities perpetrated on them by the Portuguese colonial regime. The uprising marked the final stage of the freedom movement that culminated in the liberation of this part of the country," said.

" is an appropriate occasion to remember the supreme sacrifices of known and unknown freedom fighters who shed their blood for the freedom of Goa from colonial rule," CM said.

