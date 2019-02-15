Gymnast Ashish Kumar to compete at Doha World Cup

bronze medallist gymnast Kumar will be competing at the but is set to miss the after failing to send his entry on time.

Ashish, the first Indian gymnast to win medals at the and the Commonwealth Games, had sent his request to participate at the to (GFI) after the deadline set by the (FIG).

"GFI received an email on 20th January 2019 from Kumar showing his willingness to participate in at However the definitive registration deadline (8th Jan 2019) was already past by that time. As per rules, late registration is possible but now with a fine of CHF 1,250 payable to the International Federation," GFI told

"Since the request was after the deadline, the applicable fine has to be borne by the person making the belated request. We have accordingly advised to arrange for payment of fine so as to enable us to make his registration. We have also informed this to Mr Rajinder Pathania, in Authority of "



However, Ashish decided not to pay the penalty after much deliberation and accordingly informed GFI about his decision to skip the Baku event.

"Respected sir this is to inform you that I am focusing on World Cup so I am not participating in Baku World Cup," Ashish wrote in his mail to GFI.

The 29-year-old from Allahabad, who had won a bronze medal in the floor exercise and later a silver medal on vault at the 2010 CWG, said the competition will be tough at the event and he would look to qualify for the 2020 at in to be held from October 4 to October 13.

"The FIG has changed the point system of all the events and it will be very difficult to qualify for the Tokyo at the World Cups where one has to win a gold to have any hopes. So I will be primarily targeting to qualify," Ashish told

Ashish had won India's first medal, a bronze at the edition in the floor exercises but thereafter affected his performance.

Ashish had a dismal performance on Pommel Horse at the 2018 Asian Games, finishing at 19th overall and he would look for redemption this season.

