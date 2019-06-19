Habit-forming drugs worth Rs 2.48 lakh seized from medical stores in Jalandhar

In a joint operation with officials, the police have seized various habit-forming drugs worth about Rs 2.50 lakh from medical stores in district, officials said Wednesday.

The drugs worth over Rs 2.48 lakhs were seized from three pharmacies in the districts, said K S Pannu in a release.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams conducted raids at three shops at Maqsudan, Nakodar and Dilkhusha market in and seized the drugs, he added.

Owners of the shops too have been arrested, he said, adding the the process of cancellation of their medical store licenses has also been initiated.

