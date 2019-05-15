Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law arrested in Pakistan

Outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa's top and attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Hafiz Abdur Rehman has been arrested for hate speech and criticising the government, police said on Wednesday.

Makki, of JuD's political and international affairs wing and in-charge of its charity (FIF), was arrested during a government crackdown against the outlawed organisations.

police confirmed Makki's arrest. She, however, did not explain the charges under which he was arrested.

Sources said has been arrested for making a hate speech in city, some 80-km from

The sources also said his arrest should be seen in connection with the government's steps to comply with the requirement of the (FATF).

The has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings him to justice.

Saeed is keeping a low profile and currently living at his residence under high security. For the first time in two decades, Saeed was not allowed to enter and deliver weekly sermon at in since early this March.

The JuD and its sister organization (FIF) leadership has already gone underground in the wake of the government's action against the proscribed

In February, Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the (LeT) and the JuD.

The government has launched a crackdown against the outlawed organisations under the Plan 2015 to eliminate militancy and extremism from the country's soil.

The had arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including the Masood Azhar's son and brother and taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF properties including seminaries and mosques across the country apparently under immense international pressure.

The government termed the action in accordance with the Plan and meeting the obligations of the

The Imran Khan-led government has also announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the

The government banned 11 organisations for having links with the proscribed outifts JuD, FIF and on Saturday.

After the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 Indian security personnel were killed by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based JeM, had said would not spare any group involved in militancy or using Pakistani soil for any kind of terror activity against other countries.

The FIF, like the JuD, was also banned in March by the

Recently, the government announced to take control of more than 30,000 religious seminaries.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

