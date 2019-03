Delhiites woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius with a possibility of hailstorm at isolated pockets of the city, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

A said rainfall of 9.6 mm was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, while 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded by the and 5.4 mm by the

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius," he said.

The has forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall.

"There is a possibility of thundershower and hailstorm at isolated pockets of Delhi," the said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average.

