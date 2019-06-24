Haj pilgrimage: SC refuses to pass order on tour operators' plea

The Monday refused to pass any order on a by the of challenging a condition to charge extra for additional quota of 10,000 seats.

A vacation bench of Justices and B R noted that most of the concerns of the tour operators have been addressed by the after which the petition was withdrawn.

" appearing on behalf of the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the present writ petition with a liberty to file afresh writ petition, if required and necessary for the subsequent years. Permission is granted. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed," the bench said.

The court had on June 18 asked the to hold a meeting with representatives of the to resolve the issue.

The petitioners had contended that that condition to charge the additional quota seats allotted to them on applicable rates of Haj Committee of is "unreasonable" and sought a direction to withdraw the condition imposed to charge additional quota of 10,000 seats allotted to them at the applicable rates of Haj Committee of

The termed the government's decision against the interest of Haj pilgrims along with the private tour operators and Organisers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)