Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on her 'Little Mermaid' casting

Oscar winner Halle Berry has extended best wishes to her namesake Halle Bailey for bagging the lead role in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "Little Mermaid".

Bailey, who with her sister forms R&B duo Chloe x Halle, will be portraying Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed film.

Berry, 52, took to Twitter to congratulate the young actor for bagging the lead part in a Disney film.

"In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do!" she tweeted.

Replying to the senior actor, Bailey wrote, "This means the world. Happy to share names with you... love you lots."



The live-action film will revolve around Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of a mermaid called Ariel who wishes to be human after she falls in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, who grants her wish but takes away her voice in return.

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are already on board the project while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the antagonist, Ursula, the sea witch.

The film, which will begin production in early 2020, will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Miranda.

