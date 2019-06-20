Worker allegedly rapes 9-year-old girl

: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a in an under-constructionbuilding here Thursday, police said.

The 22-year-old accused took the girl playing near her hut to the building site and allegedly raped her, the police said based on a complaint lodged by her parents.

The girl's mother noticed blood stains on her clothes after she returned home and enquired about the matter. It was then the minor narrated the incident, an investigating said.

The girl has been put under medical examination and a hunt launched for the accused, the said adding that the girl's parents had been working here as construction workers for the past four months.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Actwas registered.

