Hanumangarh bike mishap: One body recovered from IG Canal, search on for four others

The body of of a family who drowned in a canal in Rajasthan's district was fished out on Tuesday after several hours of search, police said.

Five members of a family, including three children, were feared dead after the motorcycle they were travelling on fell into the on Sunday.

Prabhu Ram's (32) body was found nearly 150 metres from the 84 RD (canal marking), Sukhpal Singh,posted at Rawatsar Police Station, said Tuesday.

He said to find the four other bodies were being carried out.

The incident took place on Sunday when Ram and his wife (30) were returning home to Bhuna Wali Dhani village after visiting his parents in Bhairu Shri village, police said.

The couple was accompanied by their two daughters and a son, aged between two to seven years, they added.

The motorcycle was recovered from the canal after a on Monday.

The matter came to light after the family's relatives lodged a missing complaint when the five did not return home. A search was launched and it revealed that someone had seen them falling into the canal on Sunday, the ASI said.

