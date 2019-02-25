Harmanpreet fails to recover, Mandhana to lead India women in T20Is against England

Still nursing an ankle injury, was Monday ruled out of next month's three-match Twenty20 International series against England.

Harmanpreet, who also missed the ongoing three-match ODI series, is yet to recover fully from her

In her absence, opener has been named as the of the 15-member Indian women's squad which also includes

The squad was picked on Monday after a meeting of the

" has not yet fully recovered from her and will continue her rehab at the NCA," BCCI said in a statement.

Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has made a comeback to the side after being dropped for the recent tour of along side

Attacking batswoman Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad are the two new faces in the team.

Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show.

The first match of the T20 series will be played on March 4, followed by games on March 7 and March 9 respectively in Guwahati.

India Women's T20I squad: (Captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, (wicket-keeper), Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)