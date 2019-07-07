Haryana: Doctor shot dead in Haryana; oppn slams BJP govt

A 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne persons here, the Haryana Police said Sunday.

Rajiv Gupta, who owned a hospital, was shot when he was going towards a market in his car on Saturday and he succumbed to injures at a hospital, police said.

Following the incident, opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in the state, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of three bullets hit Gupta, they said.

Police said Gupta was attacked when he along with his driver were going towards Chaura Bazaar.

Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said Sunday, asserting that those behind the incident will be nabbed soon.

Police have also detained several persons in connection with the case, the DGP said.

Investigations are on and we have got some important leads which are being worked out. All possible angles are being looked into. We are pursuing the leads and are hopeful of success, Yadava, who inspected the crime scene on Sunday, said.

"First we have to find out who are the criminals . Our teams are working on it and we are trying our best, he aid, adding that the motive of the crime is still not clear.

The Karnal assembly segment is represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and opposition parties slammed his government for the incident, claiming that the law and order has collapsed in the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP government in the state, accusing it of having failed in ensuring safety of people.

Criminals are ruling the roost in Karnal and law and order situation has collapsed, Surjewala tweeted.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has also condemned the incident.

