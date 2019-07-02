HC concerned over shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, seeks Delhi govt's stand

Expressing concern over the alarming situation prevailing due to non-availability or short supply of the anti-rabies vaccines in the city, the Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the AAP government on it.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar sought to know the stand of the Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on a plea initiated by the court on the basis of a report which highlighted the shortage of anti-rabies injections in Delhi.

The court listed the matter for further hearing in September.

It said a perusal of the article showed an alarming state of affairs in the city in relation to the failure of the concerned government and municipal authorities in providing anti-rabies injections in sufficient numbers to the victims of dog bite which have to be administrated positively within the first 24 hours.

It said from the article it appeared that the victims of dog bite regularly assemble in large queues at several government hospitals, including the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung, where anti-rabies injection are administered.

The court said it was aware of a Supreme Court order requesting all the high courts to not pass any order relating to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (dogs) Rules 2001.

However, it did not find any embargo in taking cognisance of the alarming situation prevailing with the non-availability or short supply of the anti-rabies vaccines which is the obligation of the state, the high court said.

