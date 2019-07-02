Himachal likely to see widespread rainfall from July 4

The middle hills of Himachal Pradesh are likely to see rain and thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the rest of the state is likely to witness dry during the time, the Meteorological Department said.

The office said the entire state is likely to receive widespread rainfall from July 4 to July 8 as a result of the advancement of the monsoon.

The south-west monsoon has advanced in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, i.e., in the districts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur.

Rainfall was observed at isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours. Sangrah received 38 mm rainfall, followed by Berthin with 30 mm, Baijnath 13 mm, 9 mm each in Dehra Gopipur and Ghumarwin, 8 mm in Mehre, 5 mm each in Mashobra, Jhandutta, Theog, Bharari and Palampur, and 3 mm each and Aghar, Kangra and Jubbar Hatti.

The highest temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded in Una at 40.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

