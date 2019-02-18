HC dismisses plea of Manipur student activist booked for sedition

The Monday dismissed a student activist's plea challenging his arrest and transit here in a case lodged against him for making remarks over the Citizenship Bill on

Justice dismissed activist Veewon Thokchom's plea who was arrested by police in Delhi on February 15.

The court had earlier reserved order on the plea.

Thokchom had filed the petition through his brother seeking quashing of the transit claiming it to be defective.

His had argued that the transit order suffered from non-application of mind.

for police had contended that misleading facts were being placed before the court by the activist's and he would be taken to Manipur to be produced before the concerned court tomorrow.

The high court had earlier in the day, transferred the petition to another bench for hearing it today itself due to some technical issues.

Thokchom's had claimed that the 23-year-old youth's arrest was illegal and after going through the FIR, no criminal offence was being made out.

He was arrested and charged with for a post critical of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The petition has made state of Manipur and as parties.

If convicted, the offence of could entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)