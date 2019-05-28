Healthians to invest USD 5 mn to expand services

Healthians, which provides health test services at home, is looking to invest USD 5 million (about Rs 35 crore) to expand its services nationally in two years and reach a turnover of Rs 100 crore in 2019-20.

It entered Mumbai and Pune with the acquisition of city-based Healthy Labs, an official statement said.

* ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announces new fund offerICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Tuesday announced a fund focused on multinational companies (MNCs) which will aim to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equities of MNCs.

The new fund offering opened Tuesday and will close on June 11, an official statement said.

* Bankers names Parlikar as MD



State-run Bank of India's investment banking arm, Bankers, Tuesday appointed Parlikar as its

Parlikar has worked with for over 20 years in areas like project appraisal, corporate finance, international regulatory framework and human resources, an official statement said.

