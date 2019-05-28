JUST IN
Business Standard

Healthians to invest USD 5 mn to expand services

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Healthians, which provides health test services at home, is looking to invest USD 5 million (about Rs 35 crore) to expand its services nationally in two years and reach a turnover of Rs 100 crore in 2019-20.

It entered Mumbai and Pune with the acquisition of city-based Healthy Labs, an official statement said.

* ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund announces new fund offer

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Tuesday announced a fund focused on multinational companies (MNCs) which will aim to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equities of MNCs.

The new fund offering opened Tuesday and will close on June 11, an official statement said.

* BOI Merchant Bankers names Vijay Parlikar as MD

State-run Bank of India's investment banking arm, BOI Merchant Bankers, Tuesday appointed Vijay Parlikar as its managing director.

Parlikar has worked with Bank of India for over 20 years in areas like project appraisal, corporate finance, international regulatory framework and human resources, an official statement said.

