Two bodies were found near the Marine police station in Odisha's Paradip town, a police officer said Sunday.

The bodies have grievous injury marks. The motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained, said Marine Police Station inspector P K Behera.

He said an investigation into the matter has been started. Both were suspected to have been hacked to death.

