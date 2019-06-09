Heatwave intensifies in Pb, Hry; Narnaul hottest at 47 deg C

Heatwave sweeping and intensified on Sunday, with being the hottest in the two states with a high of 47 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Bhiwani and Hisar also sizzled recording above-normal maximums of 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the meteorological (MeT) department said.

The maximum temperature in Ambala settled at 43.4 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, both four notches above their respective normal.

The joint capital of Chandigarh had a hot day at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the holy city of seethed at 44 degrees Celsius, while and also recorded above-normal maximum temperatures at 44 degrees Celsius and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman has forecast that the heatwave condition is likely to continue in the two states over the next two days.

