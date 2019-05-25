In Asia, Trump finds more than ever he's among friends

In Europe, Donald Trump's relationships with leaders range from lukewarm to hostile. But in Asia, more than ever, the US is finding that he's among friends.

At a time that Trump is ramping up pressure on China, he has built warm relationships elsewhere in and has recently seen surprise electoral triumphs by key partners.

is rolling out the red carpet for Trump, who will become the first foreign leader to meet newly enthroned Trump will bond with conservative over sumo wrestling and, weather permitting, their latest rounds of golf.

Trump's trip comes on the heels of India's election in which Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has enthusiastically built ties with Washington, won an unexpectedly strong new mandate, as well as Australia's polls, where stunned pundits by beating back a challenge from the Labor Party, whose promises included a "more considered" approach to

Trump will return to in June for the Group of 20 summit in and also visit South Korea, where Moon Jae-in, despite coming from the opposite end of the political spectrum, laid the groundwork for one of Trump's signature foreign policy initiatives -- direct negotiations with

The diplomacy comes amid an intense trade war between the and that has no end in sight, with Trump blacklisting Chinese tech titan and demanding an end to allegedly rampant theft of

Envisioning a long-term US struggle against China, the has said it is working on a comprehensive policy to counter the rising Asian power, akin to the Cold War doctrine of containing the

Toshihiro Nakayama, a at in Tokyo, said the Japanese were fully aware of the controversial nature of Trump, who is facing rising calls for impeachment from Democrats.

But the United States, which stations some 50,000 troops in under a defense alliance, is by far the most important ally for -- as well as an often difficult partner on trade.

"There's a consensus that if the American people chose Mr Trump, it's not our job to criticize it; it's our job to manage the relationship," said Nakayama, also a fellow at the for International scholars in

French "initially tried to embrace him with style and nuance and it didn't succeed. So the and people say that if you're going to embrace Mr Trump, you have to totally embrace him," Nakayama said.

Trump came of political age talking tough on trade in the 1980s, when Japan loomed large in the US imagination as a competitor.

But Abe has courted Trump assiduously since the mogul's stunning election in 2016, gifting him gold-plated golf clubs and flying halfway around the world to celebrate his wife Melania's birthday.

Patrick Buchan, a longtime Australian who directs the US Alliances Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said Abe served as a on how to woo Trump -- making the relationship personal and resolving concerns through private channels.

"The Europeans, in my opinion, completely mishandled the Trump phenomenon. By responding to his public rhetoric or his tirades, you only created a vicious circle," Buchan said.

"I think it is partly, if you want, the Asian way of not engaging in megaphone diplomacy," he said.

To be sure, Trump's ties with allies in the region have also hit rocky patches. Shortly after Trump's election, he reportedly exploded and hung up the phone on Australia's then prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, when he heard of a deal on moving refugees from to

And in India, accounts that Trump likes to mimic Modi's accent have sparked outrage.

But on strategy in Asia, leaders have found common ground.

has longstanding claims on territory administered by both Japan and India, while has also voiced worries about Beijing's trading practices.

Modi -- who will meet Trump alongside Abe in -- has sided unabashedly with the despite India's historic resistance to alliances, building a defense relationship but stopping short of accepting any joint military operations.

Modi "has been willing to take the relationship with the US further than any of his predecessors," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the program at the

But Kugelman warned that trade disputes could cloud the relationship. Trump is ending key trading preferences for and forced the to stop buying from and

Still, "I think Modi recognizes that India's national interests are tightly aligned with the US on issues like China's increasing presence in and the terrorism threat in South Asia," Kugelman said.

