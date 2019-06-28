Henry Cavill boards Legendary's 'Enola Holmes' film

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" star Henry Cavill is the latest star to board the cast of Legendary Studios' film adaptation of "Enola Holmes" books.

The actor joins "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown in the project, to be directed by Harry Bradbeer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Author Nancy Springer has written the book series, which began with 2006's "The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006".

The story is about Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Cavill, 36, will portray Sherlock in the film, while actor Helena Bonham Carter will be playing Enola's mother.

Jack Thorne has penned the script.

Besides Legendary, Brown and her sister Paige Brown are producing the film through their banner PCMA Productions.

